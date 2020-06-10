12201 Hunters Knoll Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sitting on a corner lot, this immaculate 2012 home in the Burleson ISD features lots of builder upgrades including foam insulation in exterior walls, huge jetted tub in master bath, & large 20 x 12 covered patio with ceiling fans & lighting just to name a few. Great open space in living & kitchen, kitchen island, large utility room, carpet in bedrooms only & nice sized home office! Beautifully stained doors & trim complement the paint beautifully! Enter the long, wide hallway to 2 bedrooms on the left, large utility room & home office on the right, & kitchen & living area straight ahead; a fantastic floorplan! Enjoy entertaining or relaxing on the large covered back patio. This immaculate home won't last long.