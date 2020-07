Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Move in ready 4 bedroom home in master planned Sendera Ranch community. Tile or engineered hard wood flooring in all high traffic areas. New carpet in bedrooms. Entry opens to large living room, multiple windows welcome lots of natural light. Kitchen boasts new cabinetry, granite tile countertop, stainless appliances & ample counter space. The community with onsite schools, pools, trails, playground and more! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.