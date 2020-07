Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3-2.5-2 DR Horton Home in great location, two story with bedrooms upstairs, decorator paint colors, vaulted ceilings, decorative lighting, granite countertops in kitchen, two car garage, large fenced in backyard with covered patio. Access to community pools and parks. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.