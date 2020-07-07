All apartments in Fort Worth
12153 Thicket Bend Dr

12153 Thicket Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12153 Thicket Bend Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Home will no longer be offered FOR SALE if a lease is obtained. NO SELLER FINANCING!! New carpet & flooring throughout. Freshly painted. All bedrooms upstairs. Keller ISD. Fenced backyard. Full size washer & dryer connections. Tenant will have to furnish refrigerator. Community offers 6 playgrounds, picnic areas, 6 swimming pools, 15 ponds where fishing is permitted as catch & release, miles of trails for walks, bicycle rides or rollerblading. There are also tennis courts, basketball courts & a hockey rink. Easy access to I-35W, Hwy 114 & Hwy 377 puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining & entertainment destinations. 1+ year lease preferred. TENANT TO FURNISH REFRIGERATOR *Ask me how you might qualify with ZERO deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12153 Thicket Bend Dr have any available units?
12153 Thicket Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12153 Thicket Bend Dr have?
Some of 12153 Thicket Bend Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12153 Thicket Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12153 Thicket Bend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12153 Thicket Bend Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12153 Thicket Bend Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12153 Thicket Bend Dr offer parking?
No, 12153 Thicket Bend Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12153 Thicket Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12153 Thicket Bend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12153 Thicket Bend Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12153 Thicket Bend Dr has a pool.
Does 12153 Thicket Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 12153 Thicket Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12153 Thicket Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12153 Thicket Bend Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

