12153 Thicket Bend Dr

Home will no longer be offered FOR SALE if a lease is obtained. NO SELLER FINANCING!! New carpet & flooring throughout. Freshly painted. All bedrooms upstairs. Keller ISD. Fenced backyard. Full size washer & dryer connections. Tenant will have to furnish refrigerator. Community offers 6 playgrounds, picnic areas, 6 swimming pools, 15 ponds where fishing is permitted as catch & release, miles of trails for walks, bicycle rides or rollerblading. There are also tennis courts, basketball courts & a hockey rink. Easy access to I-35W, Hwy 114 & Hwy 377 puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining & entertainment destinations. 1+ year lease preferred. TENANT TO FURNISH REFRIGERATOR *Ask me how you might qualify with ZERO deposit