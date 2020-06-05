12152 Tacoma Ridge Drive

Amenities
Fabulous and RARE 4 bedroom 1 story find in the sought after Villages of Woodland Springs within walking distance to the Community Club House, pool with splash pad, basketball court, play area, Caprock Elementary and Timber Creek High School. This 4 bedroom 2 bath house has wood floors throughout; 2 living rooms; full size dinning room; split floor plan; oversized Master suite with walk-in closet, separate tub and shower and dual vanities. Kitchen is open to living room with a bench window and breakfast nook and new appliances including gas stove.