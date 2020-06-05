12152 Tacoma Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage

Fabulous and RARE 4 bedroom 1 story find in the sought after Villages of Woodland Springs within walking distance to the Community Club House, pool with splash pad, basketball court, play area, Caprock Elementary and Timber Creek High School. This 4 bedroom 2 bath house has wood floors throughout; 2 living rooms; full size dinning room; split floor plan; oversized Master suite with walk-in closet, separate tub and shower and dual vanities. Kitchen is open to living room with a bench window and breakfast nook and new appliances including gas stove.