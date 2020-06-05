All apartments in Fort Worth
12152 Tacoma Ridge Drive
12152 Tacoma Ridge Drive

Location

12152 Tacoma Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous and RARE 4 bedroom 1 story find in the sought after Villages of Woodland Springs within walking distance to the Community Club House, pool with splash pad, basketball court, play area, Caprock Elementary and Timber Creek High School. This 4 bedroom 2 bath house has wood floors throughout; 2 living rooms; full size dinning room; split floor plan; oversized Master suite with walk-in closet, separate tub and shower and dual vanities. Kitchen is open to living room with a bench window and breakfast nook and new appliances including gas stove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

