Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:18 AM

12140 Thicket Bend Drive

12140 Thicket Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12140 Thicket Bend Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
CHARMING Home in Master Planned Community! Lots of Upgrades including BRAND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! Rounded archways,decorative stone fireplace, spacious island kitchen with plant ledges, black appliances, upgraded granite counter tops, breakfast bar. Elegant formal dining room. Luxurious master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Split bedroom design with open concept. Large backyard with two covered patios, sprinkler system and nice landscaping. Community Pool, playground, jogging trails, and park. Keller ISD. Hurry this one will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12140 Thicket Bend Drive have any available units?
12140 Thicket Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12140 Thicket Bend Drive have?
Some of 12140 Thicket Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12140 Thicket Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12140 Thicket Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12140 Thicket Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12140 Thicket Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12140 Thicket Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12140 Thicket Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 12140 Thicket Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12140 Thicket Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12140 Thicket Bend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12140 Thicket Bend Drive has a pool.
Does 12140 Thicket Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 12140 Thicket Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12140 Thicket Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12140 Thicket Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.

