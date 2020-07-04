12140 Thicket Bend Drive

Amenities

CHARMING Home in Master Planned Community! Lots of Upgrades including BRAND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! Rounded archways,decorative stone fireplace, spacious island kitchen with plant ledges, black appliances, upgraded granite counter tops, breakfast bar. Elegant formal dining room. Luxurious master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Split bedroom design with open concept. Large backyard with two covered patios, sprinkler system and nice landscaping. Community Pool, playground, jogging trails, and park. Keller ISD. Hurry this one will not last long!