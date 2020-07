Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Located just one block from Camp Bowie in the North Highmount area. 3 bed, 2.5 bath. This home boasts a very spacious living area with built-in shelves, WBFP, tile and hardwood plank flooring, with so much natural lighting. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Galley kitchen with granite counter tops. Fenced-in yard. Amazing location to call home!