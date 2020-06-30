All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive
Last updated April 16 2019 at 9:31 AM

12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive

12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home in the master planned community of the Villages of Woodland Springs so the resident has access to swimming pool, greenbelt, park, private pond, clubhouse, jogging trail and playground. Formal Dining and Family room with fireplace. Split bedrooms. In the Keller ISD. Great access to shopping. In great shape and ready to move into. Call for an appointment today. TAR application. $40 application fee per adult can be paid online. Do not have them pay it until I tell them. Security Deposit due on approved application in cashiers check or money order made to Metroplex Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive have any available units?
12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive have?
Some of 12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12129 Tacoma Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University