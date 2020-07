Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Most affordable rental home in Fairmount! Historic District Bungalow Completely Remodeled! This cute property features: 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, remodeled kitchen, wood floors through out, and a gorgeous remodeled master suite with custom bathroom attached. THIS AREA IS HOT! Close to downtown and the Hospital District, also live in walking distance to the popular Magnolia Street!