12116 Macaroon Lane

Would you like a home with community amenities like swimming, fishing, walking paths, clubhouse and playgrounds? Look no further. Walk to Keller schools. Beautiful 1 story home in family friendly Village of Woodland Springs.Open floor plan. Immaculate home. Great layout, carpet replaced 2018 & 2019 in bedrooms, woodlike floors in halls, living area and 1 of the bedrooms. Tile in kitchen, dining area and bathrooms.Lots of storage in this home.Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, each bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Community pool is a short walk, just down the block. Come and see. Owner of property is listing agent. Tenant to verify measurements and schools. Landlord pays HOA and monitored alarm fees.