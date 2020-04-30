All apartments in Fort Worth
1210 W Morphy Street

1210 W Morphy St · No Longer Available
Location

1210 W Morphy St, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Incredible location just a block away from all the excitement on Magnolia Ave! This recently renovated unit maximizes its small space for maximum efficiency. The compact kitchen has a dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric range, refrigerator, washer and dryer. The bathroom boasts a large glass shower with updated tile. There is plenty of closet space in the queen-size bedroom. A dedicated parking lot for the tenants means you never have to worry about parking during peak-traffic times on Magnolia Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 W Morphy Street have any available units?
1210 W Morphy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 W Morphy Street have?
Some of 1210 W Morphy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 W Morphy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1210 W Morphy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 W Morphy Street pet-friendly?
No, 1210 W Morphy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1210 W Morphy Street offer parking?
Yes, 1210 W Morphy Street offers parking.
Does 1210 W Morphy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 W Morphy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 W Morphy Street have a pool?
No, 1210 W Morphy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1210 W Morphy Street have accessible units?
No, 1210 W Morphy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 W Morphy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 W Morphy Street has units with dishwashers.

