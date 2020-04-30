1210 W Morphy Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Incredible location just a block away from all the excitement on Magnolia Ave! This recently renovated unit maximizes its small space for maximum efficiency. The compact kitchen has a dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric range, refrigerator, washer and dryer. The bathroom boasts a large glass shower with updated tile. There is plenty of closet space in the queen-size bedroom. A dedicated parking lot for the tenants means you never have to worry about parking during peak-traffic times on Magnolia Ave.