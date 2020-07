Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath home for rent in the Villages of Woodlands Springs subdivision. Split bedrooms with ceiling fans. High ceilings in living room and secondary bedroom. Large windows bring in lots of natural light in living room. Gas fireplace in living room. Attached 2 car garage. Nice backyard with covered porch and wooden deck. Access to multiple swimming pools through the HOA.



10 month lease. One small pet allowed with pet fee. Available August 1st.