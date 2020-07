Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

This lovely four bedroom two bath home features an awesome kitchen with stainless steal appliances, granite countertops and built-ins. An amazing large master bedroom with an attractive on-suite. The charming covered patio with ceiling fan leads to a well manicured backyard. Call Aleshia Butler for a viewing at 817-298-7457. No Evictions or Felonies.