11940 Tranquil Cove

Golf course living at it's finest! Immaculate 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in a gated community on Texas Star Golf Course! This home has it all! Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, split bedrooms, and an open floor plan await you in this gem! Spacious down stairs master feels like a retreat! 3 large bedrooms upstairs along with media room. 5 minute drive to AT&T Stadium-home to the Dallas Cowboys, Globe Life Field-home to the Texas Rangers, Six Flags at Arlington, University of Texas at Arlington and DFW Airport! Come see YOUR new home today! Owner wants 2 year lease commitment. All furnishings included!