Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11940 Tranquil Cove
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:07 AM

11940 Tranquil Cove

11940 Tranquil Cove · No Longer Available
Location

11940 Tranquil Cove, Fort Worth, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Golf course living at it's finest! Immaculate 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in a gated community on Texas Star Golf Course! This home has it all! Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, split bedrooms, and an open floor plan await you in this gem! Spacious down stairs master feels like a retreat! 3 large bedrooms upstairs along with media room. 5 minute drive to AT&T Stadium-home to the Dallas Cowboys, Globe Life Field-home to the Texas Rangers, Six Flags at Arlington, University of Texas at Arlington and DFW Airport! Come see YOUR new home today! Owner wants 2 year lease commitment. All furnishings included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11940 Tranquil Cove have any available units?
11940 Tranquil Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11940 Tranquil Cove have?
Some of 11940 Tranquil Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11940 Tranquil Cove currently offering any rent specials?
11940 Tranquil Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11940 Tranquil Cove pet-friendly?
No, 11940 Tranquil Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11940 Tranquil Cove offer parking?
Yes, 11940 Tranquil Cove offers parking.
Does 11940 Tranquil Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11940 Tranquil Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11940 Tranquil Cove have a pool?
No, 11940 Tranquil Cove does not have a pool.
Does 11940 Tranquil Cove have accessible units?
No, 11940 Tranquil Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 11940 Tranquil Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11940 Tranquil Cove has units with dishwashers.

