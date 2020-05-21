All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 19 2020 at 2:05 PM

11928 Sundog Way

11928 Sundog Way · No Longer Available
Location

11928 Sundog Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the sought out neighborhood of Villages of Woodland Springs. It boasts a open floor plan that offers split bedrooms with big closets throughout, high vaulted ceilings, wood-like floors and much more. The master bathroom features a soak-in garden tub and good sized walk in shower. The big backyard is great for relaxation and those weekend BBQ's, plus the covered patio is an added bonus! Come check this property out today it won't last long. More photos to come soon!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $0, Available 2/24/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11928 Sundog Way have any available units?
11928 Sundog Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11928 Sundog Way have?
Some of 11928 Sundog Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11928 Sundog Way currently offering any rent specials?
11928 Sundog Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11928 Sundog Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11928 Sundog Way is pet friendly.
Does 11928 Sundog Way offer parking?
No, 11928 Sundog Way does not offer parking.
Does 11928 Sundog Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11928 Sundog Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11928 Sundog Way have a pool?
No, 11928 Sundog Way does not have a pool.
Does 11928 Sundog Way have accessible units?
No, 11928 Sundog Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11928 Sundog Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11928 Sundog Way does not have units with dishwashers.

