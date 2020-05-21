11928 Sundog Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the sought out neighborhood of Villages of Woodland Springs. It boasts a open floor plan that offers split bedrooms with big closets throughout, high vaulted ceilings, wood-like floors and much more. The master bathroom features a soak-in garden tub and good sized walk in shower. The big backyard is great for relaxation and those weekend BBQ's, plus the covered patio is an added bonus! Come check this property out today it won't last long. More photos to come soon!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $0, Available 2/24/20

