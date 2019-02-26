1181 Kachina Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Yard maintained by Landlord, at Landlord's expense. This beautiful well kept home features 4-bedroom and 2-baths in an open floor plan. Split bedrooms. Large family room with fireplace opens to kitchen. The kitchen feature newly installed granite counter tops with under mounted sink, stainless steel range oven, and microwave-all in October 2019. Fresh interior paint. All carpet replaced-May 2019. Sendera Ranch is a desirable neighborhood which offers a community pool, golf, playground, park, and jogging paths. The landlord may consider one dog, under 40 pounds. No aggressive breeds. No cats. Tenant to verify all information and schools.