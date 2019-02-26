All apartments in Fort Worth
1181 Kachina Lane

Location

1181 Kachina Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Yard maintained by Landlord, at Landlord's expense. This beautiful well kept home features 4-bedroom and 2-baths in an open floor plan. Split bedrooms. Large family room with fireplace opens to kitchen. The kitchen feature newly installed granite counter tops with under mounted sink, stainless steel range oven, and microwave-all in October 2019. Fresh interior paint. All carpet replaced-May 2019. Sendera Ranch is a desirable neighborhood which offers a community pool, golf, playground, park, and jogging paths. The landlord may consider one dog, under 40 pounds. No aggressive breeds. No cats. Tenant to verify all information and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1181 Kachina Lane have any available units?
1181 Kachina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1181 Kachina Lane have?
Some of 1181 Kachina Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1181 Kachina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1181 Kachina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 Kachina Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1181 Kachina Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1181 Kachina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1181 Kachina Lane offers parking.
Does 1181 Kachina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1181 Kachina Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 Kachina Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1181 Kachina Lane has a pool.
Does 1181 Kachina Lane have accessible units?
No, 1181 Kachina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 Kachina Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1181 Kachina Lane has units with dishwashers.

