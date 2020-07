Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

NO CARPET!! Beautiful home in sought after Keller ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, large open concept kitchen with granite counter-tops and SS appliances. Front bedroom could be used as a study or den. Lots of storage space throughout house. Master bath has separate sinks with large walk-in shower with seating area. Walk-in closets, wood floors, and over-sized utility room. Very clean and well maintained.