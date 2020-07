Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in desirable Villages of Woodland Springs with many amenities! This home has a great layout with split bedrooms, open floor plan and huge kitchen. Kitchen has office nook. Nice covered patio in backyard. Zoned for fabulous Keller schools. Come and See today! Application fee is $45.00 pp 18+