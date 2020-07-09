All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

11569 Petunia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
COMING SOON! Spacious home with two living areas. Located close to shopping and in the sought after Keller ISD. The home features an open and bright floor plan. The fenced backyard with a large patio is great for entertaining, and summer bar-b-ques. As part of the Villages of Woodland Springs you'll enjoy community pools, parks, tennis courts, lakes, and jogging paths. Discount offered for 2 year lease. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11569 Petunia Drive have any available units?
11569 Petunia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11569 Petunia Drive have?
Some of 11569 Petunia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11569 Petunia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11569 Petunia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11569 Petunia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11569 Petunia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11569 Petunia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11569 Petunia Drive offers parking.
Does 11569 Petunia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11569 Petunia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11569 Petunia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11569 Petunia Drive has a pool.
Does 11569 Petunia Drive have accessible units?
No, 11569 Petunia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11569 Petunia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11569 Petunia Drive has units with dishwashers.

