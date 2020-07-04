All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:11 AM

11532 Blue Jack Trail

11532 Blue Jack Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11532 Blue Jack Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN SUNDAY, 8-18 FROM 12 TO 2PM FOR PROSPECTIVE TENANTS. PLEASE SWING BY TO SEE THIS GREAT HOME! 4 bedroom-2.5 bath home in culdesac. Keller ISD. Community has miles of trails, ponds, and 6 pools. Open concept first floor with a large living room that is open to the kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast room with a built-in window seat. Master suite is located on the first floor with separate walk-in closets. Large backyard with flagstone patio great for a fire pit and covered back porch is great for entertaining. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator will remain with the home. Upstairs bonus room has half-bath. No Smoking or vaping. Pets allowed on case by case basis. $60 app fee per person over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11532 Blue Jack Trail have any available units?
11532 Blue Jack Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11532 Blue Jack Trail have?
Some of 11532 Blue Jack Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11532 Blue Jack Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11532 Blue Jack Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11532 Blue Jack Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 11532 Blue Jack Trail is pet friendly.
Does 11532 Blue Jack Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11532 Blue Jack Trail offers parking.
Does 11532 Blue Jack Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11532 Blue Jack Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11532 Blue Jack Trail have a pool?
Yes, 11532 Blue Jack Trail has a pool.
Does 11532 Blue Jack Trail have accessible units?
No, 11532 Blue Jack Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11532 Blue Jack Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11532 Blue Jack Trail has units with dishwashers.

