11532 Blue Jack Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

OPEN SUNDAY, 8-18 FROM 12 TO 2PM FOR PROSPECTIVE TENANTS. PLEASE SWING BY TO SEE THIS GREAT HOME! 4 bedroom-2.5 bath home in culdesac. Keller ISD. Community has miles of trails, ponds, and 6 pools. Open concept first floor with a large living room that is open to the kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast room with a built-in window seat. Master suite is located on the first floor with separate walk-in closets. Large backyard with flagstone patio great for a fire pit and covered back porch is great for entertaining. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator will remain with the home. Upstairs bonus room has half-bath. No Smoking or vaping. Pets allowed on case by case basis. $60 app fee per person over 18.