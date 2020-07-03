11401 Mistys Run

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Completely updated! Right out of the pages of Country Living with Magnolia Market flair! Keller ISD. Open concept, granite, wood-look floors, updated baths, cedar closets! Completely remodeled Granite Island Kitchen, new glass front cabinets, updated lighting, wide open! Completely remodeled bathrooms - custom tile, soaking tub, his and her cedar lined closets! Updated top-of-the-line fixtures throughout. In-ground swimming pool! HUGE, HUGE, HUGE garage plus workshop in back. Gated driveway. Lawn and pool maintenance included! Two camera systems for ultimate security. This is a one of a kind home available to a discerning tenant. You'll want to make this your home for a very long time!