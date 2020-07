Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Professional clean and ready to move in!! New carpet. Beautiful 3 bed, 1 study, 2 bath home, situated on a corner lot, features travertine and wood flooring, built ins, 42 solid oak cabinets. The open kitchen flows to the living area and features a breakfast bar. The master bath boasts a dual sink vanity and garden tub with separate shower. Custom French study doors, wood blinds, arched windows and vaulted ceilings. Come see this charmed home.