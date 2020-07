Amenities

dishwasher guest suite microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities guest suite

Wonderful 2 story home with the master down and another room can be a guest suite with a full bath or an office. The 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms with large play room or second living area. This house has a very private kitchen and large living area facing a huge backyard. Great location, just few minutes from shopping, gas station, and dining.