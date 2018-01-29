All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

1121 Mckavett Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Great find in south Fort Worth. Large dining and living area lead to the kitchen and main living area. The main living opens to kitchen and breakfast nook. Crown molding in the living and kitchen areas. Upgraded countertops and backsplash, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Ceiling fans throughout. Master bath offers double sinks, large walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Large back yard.

Near Dan Powell Intermediate School, Charles Baxter J High School & Everman High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583 x8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 McKavett Drive have any available units?
1121 McKavett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 McKavett Drive have?
Some of 1121 McKavett Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 McKavett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1121 McKavett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 McKavett Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 McKavett Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1121 McKavett Drive offer parking?
No, 1121 McKavett Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1121 McKavett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 McKavett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 McKavett Drive have a pool?
No, 1121 McKavett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1121 McKavett Drive have accessible units?
No, 1121 McKavett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 McKavett Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 McKavett Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

