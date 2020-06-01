1120 Blooming Prairie Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

One year old energy efficient 1-story single family home in GREAT LOCATION! House is in excellent condition. Four bedrooms with walk-in closet! Open concept floor plan enriched by abundant natural light. Spacious living, dinning & kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar & walk-in pantry. The large master suite has windows looking to private and open backyard. Garden tub, separate shower & dual sinks. Covered back patio. Community club house, pool and park. Easy access to HWY287 and I-35W. Less than 10 minutes to Alliance Town Center, Costco. Walking distance to elementary school!