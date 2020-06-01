All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

1120 Blooming Prairie Trail

1120 Blooming Prairie Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Blooming Prairie Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
One year old energy efficient 1-story single family home in GREAT LOCATION! House is in excellent condition. Four bedrooms with walk-in closet! Open concept floor plan enriched by abundant natural light. Spacious living, dinning & kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar & walk-in pantry. The large master suite has windows looking to private and open backyard. Garden tub, separate shower & dual sinks. Covered back patio. Community club house, pool and park. Easy access to HWY287 and I-35W. Less than 10 minutes to Alliance Town Center, Costco. Walking distance to elementary school!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Blooming Prairie Trail have any available units?
1120 Blooming Prairie Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Blooming Prairie Trail have?
Some of 1120 Blooming Prairie Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Blooming Prairie Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Blooming Prairie Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Blooming Prairie Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Blooming Prairie Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1120 Blooming Prairie Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Blooming Prairie Trail offers parking.
Does 1120 Blooming Prairie Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Blooming Prairie Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Blooming Prairie Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1120 Blooming Prairie Trail has a pool.
Does 1120 Blooming Prairie Trail have accessible units?
No, 1120 Blooming Prairie Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Blooming Prairie Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 Blooming Prairie Trail has units with dishwashers.

