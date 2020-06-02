All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1117 Genola Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1117 Genola Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1117 Genola Drive

1117 Genola Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1117 Genola Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Quail Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
o GREAT LOCATION in 35W & HWY287 (7 mins to Alliance Town Center, Costco,High School)
o Northwest ISD with brand new walkable elementary school
o Brand new house closed on Dec 28th 2018
o Brand new appliances: Refrigerator, All Kitchen Appliance, Washer & Dryer, Disposal
o Primary Resident House Community, no other rental houses
o All LED lights through the house
o 1-year entire new house warranty
o Mosaics, wall tile, fixtures and granite top through the kitchen, master and second bathroom
o Sprinkler system with raining and frozen sensor
o Clubhouse with upcoming pool & cabana and dog park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Genola Drive have any available units?
1117 Genola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 Genola Drive have?
Some of 1117 Genola Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Genola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Genola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Genola Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1117 Genola Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1117 Genola Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Genola Drive offers parking.
Does 1117 Genola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1117 Genola Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Genola Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1117 Genola Drive has a pool.
Does 1117 Genola Drive have accessible units?
No, 1117 Genola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Genola Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 Genola Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University