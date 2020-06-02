1117 Genola Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

o GREAT LOCATION in 35W & HWY287 (7 mins to Alliance Town Center, Costco,High School)

o Northwest ISD with brand new walkable elementary school

o Brand new house closed on Dec 28th 2018

o Brand new appliances: Refrigerator, All Kitchen Appliance, Washer & Dryer, Disposal

o Primary Resident House Community, no other rental houses

o All LED lights through the house

o 1-year entire new house warranty

o Mosaics, wall tile, fixtures and granite top through the kitchen, master and second bathroom

o Sprinkler system with raining and frozen sensor

o Clubhouse with upcoming pool & cabana and dog park