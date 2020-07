Amenities

New home built in 2018 on the Historic South Side of Fort Worth. This home has 3 bedroom 2 bathroom and a detached garage. Granite counter top and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Beautiful tiles in all the public areas. Great access to 35 and other main highways. Very close to all of the amenities downtown Fort Worth has to offer. Credit at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.