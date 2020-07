Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful, move in ready house with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 study, 1 living, dine in kitchen with upgrades such as granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The backyard has a deck, pergola with a swing to relax with family and friends. There are extra storage units available in the backyard. This house is less than 5 minutes away from 35W and close to various shopping areas and schools