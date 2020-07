Amenities

in unit laundry parking gym pool basketball court volleyball court

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool hot tub volleyball court

Looking to sublet my apartment for the remaining 6 months. It is a second floor unit with street access. The apartment is one building over from the resort style pool, sand volleyball, large hot tub, 24 hour two level fitness center, half court basketball court. You will have a covered parking spot #13 right outside the unit. The unit has a brand new washer and dryer and flooring, a nice office area off the master and a fireplace. Call me with any questions.