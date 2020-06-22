All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10765 Traymore Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10765 Traymore Dr.
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:10 AM

10765 Traymore Dr.

10765 Traymore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10765 Traymore Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages Of Crawford Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Nice 2 story townhome in Crawford farms-Keller - 2 bedrooms are upstairs along with an office or 2nd living area. This area has a balcony that overlooks the street. There are 2 baths upstairs with 1/2 bath down. Good sized den and eat in kitchen with all appliances. Separate utility room. 2 car garage with opener. Newer inside paint. Small, fenced back yard. Keller ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. 1 small dog ok. TAR app. $45 app fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5x monthly rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3281544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10765 Traymore Dr. have any available units?
10765 Traymore Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 10765 Traymore Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10765 Traymore Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10765 Traymore Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10765 Traymore Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10765 Traymore Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10765 Traymore Dr. offers parking.
Does 10765 Traymore Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10765 Traymore Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10765 Traymore Dr. have a pool?
No, 10765 Traymore Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10765 Traymore Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10765 Traymore Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10765 Traymore Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10765 Traymore Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10765 Traymore Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10765 Traymore Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University