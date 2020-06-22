10765 Traymore Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Nice 2 story townhome in Crawford farms-Keller - 2 bedrooms are upstairs along with an office or 2nd living area. This area has a balcony that overlooks the street. There are 2 baths upstairs with 1/2 bath down. Good sized den and eat in kitchen with all appliances. Separate utility room. 2 car garage with opener. Newer inside paint. Small, fenced back yard. Keller ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. 1 small dog ok. TAR app. $45 app fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5x monthly rent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3281544)