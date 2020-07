Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Very nice and roomy 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home with a huge deck in the backyard. Master suite and a library or study are downstairs with beautiful wood floors. TV mount in living room, refrigerator, washer, and dryer stay with the property. Move-in can be as quickly as a week notice.

Please see leasing guidelines in Transaction Desk.