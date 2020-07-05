All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 24 2019 at 2:46 AM

10701 Many Oaks Drive

10701 Many Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10701 Many Oaks Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This adorable home located in a cute neighborhood has been freshly painted and new carpets in living room and in bedrooms and a new roof. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious eat-in kitchen with new washer, dryer and refrigerator, kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and pantry. A nice fenced in backyard with low maintenance. Located 20 minutes from Downtown Burleson with places to shop, dine and entertainment. This home is very clean and well maintained! Don't miss out on this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10701 Many Oaks Drive have any available units?
10701 Many Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10701 Many Oaks Drive have?
Some of 10701 Many Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10701 Many Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10701 Many Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10701 Many Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10701 Many Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10701 Many Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10701 Many Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 10701 Many Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10701 Many Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10701 Many Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 10701 Many Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10701 Many Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 10701 Many Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10701 Many Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10701 Many Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

