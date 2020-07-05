10701 Many Oaks Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garage carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This adorable home located in a cute neighborhood has been freshly painted and new carpets in living room and in bedrooms and a new roof. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious eat-in kitchen with new washer, dryer and refrigerator, kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and pantry. A nice fenced in backyard with low maintenance. Located 20 minutes from Downtown Burleson with places to shop, dine and entertainment. This home is very clean and well maintained! Don't miss out on this beautiful home.