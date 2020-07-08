All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:24 AM

10624 Wild Oak Drive

10624 Wild Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10624 Wild Oak Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Live the good life at South Oak Grove Estates. Home offers energy saving features such as 13 seer HVAC & radiant barrier and ceiling fans. Upgrades include gorgeous low maintenance wood like floors throughout downstairs and in all bathrooms. Open concept living with kitchen open to family room. Extra large panty. Kitchen features a darker tone cabinet with black on black appliances. Appliance package includes a range, dishwasher and a built in microwave. Dual sinks in master bathroom and a Garden tub. Stairs lead upstairs to bedrooms. Garage parking and a fenced yard. Country feel to this community with easy access to I35.

***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***

YES! VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

Directions to visit: I-35, east on Garden Acres, North on Oak Grove, East on McPherson, south on Wild Oak, home is on the right

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10624 Wild Oak Drive have any available units?
10624 Wild Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10624 Wild Oak Drive have?
Some of 10624 Wild Oak Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10624 Wild Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10624 Wild Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10624 Wild Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10624 Wild Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10624 Wild Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10624 Wild Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 10624 Wild Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10624 Wild Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10624 Wild Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 10624 Wild Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10624 Wild Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 10624 Wild Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10624 Wild Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10624 Wild Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

