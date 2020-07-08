10624 Wild Oak Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Live the good life at South Oak Grove Estates. Home offers energy saving features such as 13 seer HVAC & radiant barrier and ceiling fans. Upgrades include gorgeous low maintenance wood like floors throughout downstairs and in all bathrooms. Open concept living with kitchen open to family room. Extra large panty. Kitchen features a darker tone cabinet with black on black appliances. Appliance package includes a range, dishwasher and a built in microwave. Dual sinks in master bathroom and a Garden tub. Stairs lead upstairs to bedrooms. Garage parking and a fenced yard. Country feel to this community with easy access to I35.



***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***



YES! VOUCHERS ACCEPTED



Directions to visit: I-35, east on Garden Acres, North on Oak Grove, East on McPherson, south on Wild Oak, home is on the right