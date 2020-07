Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this Freshly updated home with new exterior paint, new interior paint and new flooring. It has open and light decor, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, sunny kitchen with black appliances, built in microwave, refrigerator and stove, bay eating area, open living. New fence and windows. Wonderful backyard with plenty of room for pets or kids to play.