10609 Grayhawk Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10609 Grayhawk Lane

10609 Grayhawk Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10609 Grayhawk Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Crawford Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful, clean, and move-in-ready home in sought after Crawford Farms subdivision. Keller ISD schools. Home was updated in May of 2018, with fresh paint through-out the whole house including all the trims. Brand new carpets, granite counter tops, and refinished kitchen cabinets. The home smells and looks like new! Adjoining formal dining and living room can be used as a transitional office. First floor master bedroom, with a bright dual sink bathroom, separate shower, and walk in closet. Three bedrooms upstairs and a spacious game room. The community offers pool, jogging and walking trails, pond, playground, and lots more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10609 Grayhawk Lane have any available units?
10609 Grayhawk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10609 Grayhawk Lane have?
Some of 10609 Grayhawk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10609 Grayhawk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10609 Grayhawk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10609 Grayhawk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10609 Grayhawk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10609 Grayhawk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10609 Grayhawk Lane offers parking.
Does 10609 Grayhawk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10609 Grayhawk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10609 Grayhawk Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10609 Grayhawk Lane has a pool.
Does 10609 Grayhawk Lane have accessible units?
No, 10609 Grayhawk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10609 Grayhawk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10609 Grayhawk Lane has units with dishwashers.

