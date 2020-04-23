10609 Grayhawk Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful, clean, and move-in-ready home in sought after Crawford Farms subdivision. Keller ISD schools. Home was updated in May of 2018, with fresh paint through-out the whole house including all the trims. Brand new carpets, granite counter tops, and refinished kitchen cabinets. The home smells and looks like new! Adjoining formal dining and living room can be used as a transitional office. First floor master bedroom, with a bright dual sink bathroom, separate shower, and walk in closet. Three bedrooms upstairs and a spacious game room. The community offers pool, jogging and walking trails, pond, playground, and lots more!