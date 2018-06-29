All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10600 Donnis Dr

10600 Donnis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10600 Donnis Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows North

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must see beautiful two story home on a corner lot with a complete brick surround. Well-maintained and located in top rated school system of Keller ISD. This house has an open floor plan with plenty of natural lighting that is perfect for family gatherings. It has the master on the second floor along with the other 2 bedrooms. First floor with one bedroom with a full bathroom. Porcelain tile with hardwood looking floors. Solar roof vents and solar windows screen were installed for improved energy sufficiency.
***Fish pond in back will be filled in. Light Make Ready in Progress**
For Showings Copy This Link https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvesttexas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10600 Donnis Dr have any available units?
10600 Donnis Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10600 Donnis Dr have?
Some of 10600 Donnis Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10600 Donnis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10600 Donnis Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10600 Donnis Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10600 Donnis Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10600 Donnis Dr offer parking?
No, 10600 Donnis Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10600 Donnis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10600 Donnis Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10600 Donnis Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10600 Donnis Dr has a pool.
Does 10600 Donnis Dr have accessible units?
No, 10600 Donnis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10600 Donnis Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10600 Donnis Dr has units with dishwashers.

