10600 Donnis Dr

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must see beautiful two story home on a corner lot with a complete brick surround. Well-maintained and located in top rated school system of Keller ISD. This house has an open floor plan with plenty of natural lighting that is perfect for family gatherings. It has the master on the second floor along with the other 2 bedrooms. First floor with one bedroom with a full bathroom. Porcelain tile with hardwood looking floors. Solar roof vents and solar windows screen were installed for improved energy sufficiency.

***Fish pond in back will be filled in. Light Make Ready in Progress**

For Showings Copy This Link https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvesttexas