All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10529 Flamewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10529 Flamewood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10529 Flamewood Drive

10529 Flamewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10529 Flamewood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One month free...Available Now, Super 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home with an open floor plan and lots of Natural Light. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and is open to the living room. garden tub in master with shower and walk-in closet. Fenced yard for your pet with trees. Pets on case by case basis with $20-month pet fee. Very Important. If you have any repair requests or would like to make an initial offer before you fill out an application; Go to our website, then to the Applicant Tab. Pets on case by case basis with $ 20-month pet fee

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,485, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10529 Flamewood Drive have any available units?
10529 Flamewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 10529 Flamewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10529 Flamewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10529 Flamewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10529 Flamewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10529 Flamewood Drive offer parking?
No, 10529 Flamewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10529 Flamewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10529 Flamewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10529 Flamewood Drive have a pool?
No, 10529 Flamewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10529 Flamewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10529 Flamewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10529 Flamewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10529 Flamewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10529 Flamewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10529 Flamewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University