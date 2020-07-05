All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:47 PM

10509 Many Oaks Dr

Location

10509 Many Oaks Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
L@@K!!! NEWLY UPDATED 3 BED/2 BATH HOUSE!! - Property Id: 181201

10509 Many Oaks Dr.
Fort Worth, TX 76140

Property is freshly painted (neutral color) and new tile flooring installed!

3 bedrooms
2 full bathrooms
1,038 sq. ft. of living space! (single story!)
Built 2007!
Tile Flooring Throughout!
Fenced in back yard!
Full size washer and dryer hooks ups (stack-able)! (washer and dryer included!)
Kitchen appliances included (stove/oven, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and dishwasher)
Ceiling fans throughout!

School district: Everman Isd
- Elementary School Name: Bishop
- Intermediate School Name: Dan Powell
- Junior High School Name: Everman
- High School Name: Everman

Rent: $1,200/Month
Security Deposit: $1,200

Pets OK (with owner approval) - $200 (nonrefundable) per pet and $25 extra per month (no dogs on the aggressive breed list due to insurance requirements)

Utilities - Tenant Pay
Yard Service - Tenant Responsibility
Non-Smoking Property!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/181201p
Property Id 181201

(RLNE5346333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

