Amenities
L@@K!!! NEWLY UPDATED 3 BED/2 BATH HOUSE!! - Property Id: 181201
10509 Many Oaks Dr.
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Property is freshly painted (neutral color) and new tile flooring installed!
3 bedrooms
2 full bathrooms
1,038 sq. ft. of living space! (single story!)
Built 2007!
Tile Flooring Throughout!
Fenced in back yard!
Full size washer and dryer hooks ups (stack-able)! (washer and dryer included!)
Kitchen appliances included (stove/oven, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and dishwasher)
Ceiling fans throughout!
School district: Everman Isd
- Elementary School Name: Bishop
- Intermediate School Name: Dan Powell
- Junior High School Name: Everman
- High School Name: Everman
Rent: $1,200/Month
Security Deposit: $1,200
Pets OK (with owner approval) - $200 (nonrefundable) per pet and $25 extra per month (no dogs on the aggressive breed list due to insurance requirements)
Utilities - Tenant Pay
Yard Service - Tenant Responsibility
Non-Smoking Property!
