L@@K!!! NEWLY UPDATED 3 BED/2 BATH HOUSE!! - Property Id: 181201



10509 Many Oaks Dr.

Fort Worth, TX 76140



Property is freshly painted (neutral color) and new tile flooring installed!



3 bedrooms

2 full bathrooms

1,038 sq. ft. of living space! (single story!)

Built 2007!

Tile Flooring Throughout!

Fenced in back yard!

Full size washer and dryer hooks ups (stack-able)! (washer and dryer included!)

Kitchen appliances included (stove/oven, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and dishwasher)

Ceiling fans throughout!



School district: Everman Isd

- Elementary School Name: Bishop

- Intermediate School Name: Dan Powell

- Junior High School Name: Everman

- High School Name: Everman



Rent: $1,200/Month

Security Deposit: $1,200



Pets OK (with owner approval) - $200 (nonrefundable) per pet and $25 extra per month (no dogs on the aggressive breed list due to insurance requirements)



Utilities - Tenant Pay

Yard Service - Tenant Responsibility

Non-Smoking Property!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/181201p

