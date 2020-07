Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Keller ISD. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in The Villages of Crawford Farms just minutes to the Alliance Town Center! Corner lot with detached 2 car garage. Laminate wood floor throughout the lower level is low maintenance & easy to keep clean. Hardwood looking laminate wood floor throughout the 1st floor is low maintenance & easy to keep clean. Kitchen with island and plenty of cabinets & countertop space. 2 bedrooms upstairs each with full bathroom.