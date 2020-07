Amenities

This spacious home in the Fossil Hill Estates neighborhood of Fort Worth features 2 living areas, a large open kitchen with breakfast bar, a roomy master suite with attached bathroom and walk in closet that is split from the other 2 guest bedrooms and a bonus room at the front of the home that could be used as a 4th bedroom, playroom or office. The home will be available for showings starting on March 1st and should be move in ready by March 9th.

