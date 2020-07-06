10429 Evening View Drive

Community Pool and Playground. HOA dues paid by owner. Master bedroom is down and all other bedrooms are upstairs. Open living and dining downstairs with a large game room and study-media room upstairs. All walls will be painted back to neutral color prior to moving in. In the highly acclaimed Northwest ISD. TAR application. $40 app fee per adult. Copy of D.Ls and last 3 paystubs. Application fee can be paid on my website.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
