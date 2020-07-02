All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:12 PM

1037 East Tucker Street

1037 East Tucker Street · No Longer Available
Location

1037 East Tucker Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Historic Southside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent of $825 includes the water and gas utilities.
Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment in the heart of Fort Worth. Close to transportation and freeways, secured units. New flooring, new paint, new ceiling fans, new windows. Refrigerator, stove, air conditioning/heating unit included in rent. Available at $825 per month, includes gas and water. 4 minutes from new developments in Fort Worth near Main Street and Southside/Fairmount.
We will install stove and refrigerator when someone rents the unit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 East Tucker Street have any available units?
1037 East Tucker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 East Tucker Street have?
Some of 1037 East Tucker Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 East Tucker Street currently offering any rent specials?
1037 East Tucker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 East Tucker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1037 East Tucker Street is pet friendly.
Does 1037 East Tucker Street offer parking?
No, 1037 East Tucker Street does not offer parking.
Does 1037 East Tucker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 East Tucker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 East Tucker Street have a pool?
No, 1037 East Tucker Street does not have a pool.
Does 1037 East Tucker Street have accessible units?
No, 1037 East Tucker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 East Tucker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1037 East Tucker Street does not have units with dishwashers.

