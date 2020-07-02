1037 East Tucker Street

Amenities

Rent of $825 includes the water and gas utilities.

Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment in the heart of Fort Worth. Close to transportation and freeways, secured units. New flooring, new paint, new ceiling fans, new windows. Refrigerator, stove, air conditioning/heating unit included in rent. Available at $825 per month, includes gas and water. 4 minutes from new developments in Fort Worth near Main Street and Southside/Fairmount.

We will install stove and refrigerator when someone rents the unit.

