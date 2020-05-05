10305 Lone Pine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

No Housing Vouchers. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex ready for move-in located in the Westpoint area of White Settlement. Offering living room with decorative fireplace, separate dining area off of the kitchen, all appliances included, full-size connections, 2 car carport and small fenced yard for pet (no aggressive breeds or exotic animals.) Master bedroom is approx 14x13 two regular size bedrooms approx 12x12. All property information, schools and utilities is the responsibility of the prospect or agent to verify.