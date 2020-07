Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave carpet

Free solar electricity! Ready for move in! 3 bedroom 2 bath Energy Star Certified home. This home needs to be toured to be appreciated. Includes a Tesla Solar solar energy system. Fully landscaped with sprinkler system in the front and back. Updates, HVAC replaced 2018, Carpet 9-2019, Roof 8-2019, Fence 2018, Garage door dual springs and hardware 2018. Electricity bill has never been more than $50-month and sometimes they don't owe anything due to credits.