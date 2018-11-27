All apartments in Fort Worth
10249 Brea Canyon Road

10249 Brea Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

10249 Brea Canyon Road, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions* Enter into an amazing floor plan. The fireplace is a major focal point! Custom and unique! Excellent access to I-30, JRB & west Ft. Worth. Cathedral ceiling and fireplace in living room area which has a polished concrete floor. Kitchen features Oak Cabinets, laminate counter tops and double sink. White and black appliances include range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Cool plant ledge to accent your art treasures. Master features a great walk in closet and master bath has a large garden tub! Backyard is fully fenced and also has nice shade trees. 2 car garage offers remote access parking.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10249 Brea Canyon Road have any available units?
10249 Brea Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10249 Brea Canyon Road have?
Some of 10249 Brea Canyon Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10249 Brea Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
10249 Brea Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10249 Brea Canyon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10249 Brea Canyon Road is pet friendly.
Does 10249 Brea Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 10249 Brea Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 10249 Brea Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10249 Brea Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10249 Brea Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 10249 Brea Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 10249 Brea Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 10249 Brea Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10249 Brea Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10249 Brea Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.

