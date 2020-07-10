1022 Churchill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers charm and a great layout in the highly desirable River District. This friendly neighborhood is located near Downtown, West 7th, and walking distance to the Trinity Trails. Gorgeous original hardwood floors and natural light provide an inviting living space perfect for entertaining. You will find the bedrooms are bright and spacious with roomy closets and plenty of space. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included! Don't miss the opportunity to live in this prime location.