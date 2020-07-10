All apartments in Fort Worth
1022 Churchill Road
1022 Churchill Road

1022 Churchill Road · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Churchill Road, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Ohio Garden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers charm and a great layout in the highly desirable River District. This friendly neighborhood is located near Downtown, West 7th, and walking distance to the Trinity Trails. Gorgeous original hardwood floors and natural light provide an inviting living space perfect for entertaining. You will find the bedrooms are bright and spacious with roomy closets and plenty of space. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included! Don't miss the opportunity to live in this prime location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Churchill Road have any available units?
1022 Churchill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 Churchill Road have?
Some of 1022 Churchill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Churchill Road currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Churchill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Churchill Road pet-friendly?
No, 1022 Churchill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1022 Churchill Road offer parking?
Yes, 1022 Churchill Road offers parking.
Does 1022 Churchill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 Churchill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Churchill Road have a pool?
No, 1022 Churchill Road does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Churchill Road have accessible units?
No, 1022 Churchill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Churchill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 Churchill Road has units with dishwashers.

