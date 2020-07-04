All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 22 2019 at 11:10 PM

1017 Silver Spur Ln

1017 Silver Spur Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Silver Spur Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/635977703c ---- This newer 3 Bed 2 Bath 1492 square foot home is located in a great neighborhood with a community pool. The kitchen is open to the living room and both feature wood laminate floors. Split bedroom design. Master bath has dual vanities and a walk in closet. The fenced in backyard has a deck and a shed for storage. Occupied Home to Schedule Viewing, TEXT 817-380-4644 and. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on Craigslist!! Community Pool Disposal Pets Allowed W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Silver Spur Ln have any available units?
1017 Silver Spur Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 Silver Spur Ln have?
Some of 1017 Silver Spur Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Silver Spur Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Silver Spur Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Silver Spur Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 Silver Spur Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1017 Silver Spur Ln offer parking?
No, 1017 Silver Spur Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1017 Silver Spur Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Silver Spur Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Silver Spur Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1017 Silver Spur Ln has a pool.
Does 1017 Silver Spur Ln have accessible units?
No, 1017 Silver Spur Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Silver Spur Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 Silver Spur Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

