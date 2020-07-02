All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 2 2020 at 2:32 AM

1015 Lilac

1015 Lilac St · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Lilac St, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Simply darling upstairs garage apartment ready for an April 1 move in. Very quaint and practical for a college student as it is very close to TCU. Also nice for a brand new family as it is economical and has all neccessities met.
Water and trash are paid for you. Pets on a case by case basis.
Information here in deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Lilac have any available units?
1015 Lilac doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 Lilac have?
Some of 1015 Lilac's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Lilac currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Lilac is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Lilac pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Lilac is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Lilac offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Lilac offers parking.
Does 1015 Lilac have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Lilac does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Lilac have a pool?
No, 1015 Lilac does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Lilac have accessible units?
No, 1015 Lilac does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Lilac have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Lilac does not have units with dishwashers.

