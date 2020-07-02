1015 Lilac

Amenities

pet friendly garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Simply darling upstairs garage apartment ready for an April 1 move in. Very quaint and practical for a college student as it is very close to TCU. Also nice for a brand new family as it is economical and has all neccessities met.

Water and trash are paid for you. Pets on a case by case basis.

Information here in deemed reliable but not guaranteed.