10133 Chapel Oak Trail

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom home with split design, Master bedroom on one side, other bedrooms on opposite side for privacy. Large Living room, big kitchen with dinning area, 2 car garage, no carpet in house, all porcelain tile throughout, easy to maintain, central ac and heat, covered patio, fenced backyard and front yard, convenient location. For those wanting to Own this house without credit or bank loan, owner is willing to offer ownerfin or lease2own. Owner may choose to accept public housing or folks that need a second chance with certain conditions.