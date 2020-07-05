All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

10133 Chapel Oak Trail

10133 Chapel Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10133 Chapel Rock Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Westland Texas

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom home with split design, Master bedroom on one side, other bedrooms on opposite side for privacy. Large Living room, big kitchen with dinning area, 2 car garage, no carpet in house, all porcelain tile throughout, easy to maintain, central ac and heat, covered patio, fenced backyard and front yard, convenient location. For those wanting to Own this house without credit or bank loan, owner is willing to offer ownerfin or lease2own. Owner may choose to accept public housing or folks that need a second chance with certain conditions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10133 Chapel Oak Trail have any available units?
10133 Chapel Oak Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10133 Chapel Oak Trail have?
Some of 10133 Chapel Oak Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10133 Chapel Oak Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10133 Chapel Oak Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10133 Chapel Oak Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10133 Chapel Oak Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10133 Chapel Oak Trail offer parking?
Yes, 10133 Chapel Oak Trail offers parking.
Does 10133 Chapel Oak Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10133 Chapel Oak Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10133 Chapel Oak Trail have a pool?
No, 10133 Chapel Oak Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10133 Chapel Oak Trail have accessible units?
No, 10133 Chapel Oak Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10133 Chapel Oak Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10133 Chapel Oak Trail has units with dishwashers.

