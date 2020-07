Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven Property Amenities parking garage

Nice three bedroom 1 1.5 bath nestled in the heart of it all. Easy access to 820, I20, I30. Half a mile from Lockhead Martin. Close to Lake Worth for all your recreational needs. Ceramic tile in entry, Kitchen offers granite counter tops, Dishwasher, Disposal. living and kitchen overlooking large fenced in backyard. Two car Garage. Great schools and close to all your shopping needs.